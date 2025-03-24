Transcorp Hilton Abuja, CODE Commemorate 2025 Earth Hour to Save the Planet

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, in collaboration with Connected Development (CODE), marked this year’s Earth Hour with a series of inspiring activities aimed at raising awareness about climate change and sustainability.

The event, themed “Give an Hour for Earth,” was held at the hotel’s lobby from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM and brought together environmental advocates, guests, and performers in a shared commitment to saving and protecting the planet.

The evening commenced with an overview of the Earth Hour activities by the E-commerce Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Ms. Ijeoma Osuji, setting the stage for a night of reflection and action. Attendees were treated to a captivating musical performance by the AMEMUSO choir, whose melodious renditions created an ambiance of harmony and environmental consciousness.

In his welcome address, Transcorp Hilton Abuja’s Hotel Manager, Mohammed Said Khali, underscored the importance of Earth Hour, emphasizing the hotel’s dedication to sustainability.

“We observe Earth Hour alongside Hilton properties and millions worldwide in the fight against climate change. At Transcorp Hilton Abuja, sustainability is at the core of our operations, from waste recycling to energy conservation. We also appreciate our partnership with CODE in raising awareness on practical sustainable living,” Khali stated.

Hamzat Lawal, CEO of Connected Development (CODE), delivered the opening remarks, reinforcing the significance of Earth Hour and its alignment with World Water Day. Lawal stressed the urgency of transitioning from discussions to tangible climate action, advocating for clean energy solutions, community empowerment, and sustainable practices.

“Tonight, we reflect on our actions’ impact on the planet. We must work together to drive meaningful change for a sustainable future,” he urged.

A highlight of the event was a live demonstration by The Upcycling Architect (TUPA), who showcased the potential of plastic waste by creatively transforming discarded materials into functional and artistic pieces such as bags, bangles, and home décor items. This innovative display underscored the importance of waste repurposing in environmental conservation.

Adding a celebratory note to the night, the AMEMUSO choir, joined by guests, sang a heartfelt birthday song for Transcorp Hilton Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, recognizing his contributions to sustainability and business excellence.

Another engaging segment of the evening was a youth debate titled “Is Climate Change Good?” featuring three secondary school students from Government Secondary Schools (GSS) Kubwa and Wuse. The students presented contrasting viewpoints, with one side asserting that climate change is a devastating human-driven crisis, citing evidence such as rising temperatures and extreme weather events. The opposing view maintained that climate change is a natural phenomenon and that predictive models are often inaccurate. The debate highlighted the ongoing discourse around climate change, fostering critical thinking among young participants.

A scenic musical procession led by the AMEMUSO choir, accompanied by guests, took place from the lobby to the pool and back, creating a visually stunning and symbolic celebration of Earth Hour. The event also featured sustainability pledges, where attendees committed to adopting environmentally friendly habits in their daily lives.

The evening concluded with closing remarks from the CODE team, encouraging participants to take individual action towards sustainability. “True change begins with our choices. Every small pledge counts, and it’s our collective responsibility to care for the planet. Let’s strive to protect what we love and gather again next year to celebrate our progress,” the statement emphasized.

The 2025 Earth Hour event at Transcorp Hilton Abuja successfully reinforced the urgent need for climate action, bringing together diverse voices and initiatives in a unified pledge for a more sustainable world.