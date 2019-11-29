Trans Atlantic Centre to host family funfair 2020

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Trans-Atlantic Centre (TAC) is set to host its second edition of family funfair, which is slated for Wednesday, 1st January, 2020.

According to the Executive Director, Mohammed Attah, the second edition will be hosted at the newest and serene garden in KC.

Attah said this edition will feature various activities which includes families and friends connects, dance, eat and drink, children’s carnival and Life performances by renowned artists, all in a natural environment.

The management of the Centre said the invitation is opened to everyone and promised a treat and memorable times for all guests and visitors with mouth watering prices.

The prices are VIP stand – #2,000, Free seats, tables, small chops and drinks (Regular Stand) – #500, free tables and chairs (popular stand) – #200, and canopies.

The management enjoins everyone to come with their picnic tools for maximum enjoyment during the occasion.

Trans Atlantic Centre is located at Iruvuochinomi, Adavi LGA in Kogi State.