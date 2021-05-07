By Chimezie Godfrey

The Trans-Atlantic Centre is set to celebrate the International Children’s Day on Saturday May 29, 2021 in a unique way.

The Executive Director, Trans Atlantic Centre, Mr Mohammed Bougei Attah disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

This year’s event is tagged,” 2021 Children’s Day Celebration and Mentorship.”

Attah revealed that in line with the theme for the year, there will be a post-COVID 19 review and mentorship which will help to fill the gaps in the academic activities of last year.

He said,”Saturday May 29 has been set aside to commemorate this year’s International Children’s Day Celebration at the Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and community development initiative, located in Okene, Kogi state.

“The 2020 edition was suspended due to COVID 19 challenges. This year’s event tagged 2021 Childrens Day Celebration and Mentorship is a post-COVID 19 review and mentorship that will help to fill the gaps in the academic activities of last year.”

Announcing the event at the meeting of the Committee for the hosting, the chairman, Mr. Okomanyi stressed the need to take children outside their regular learning environment to new discoveries as a way of enhancing their growth and development.

According to him, the 2021 edition will be a unique one because it will introduce new initiatives and learning, and an avenue for children from various Schools to converge on a neutral ground and share resources, skills and experiences.

“Already programs have been lined up for the event, which include debates on several subjects, mentorship by established experts, music and games on academic focus.

“The children are also expected to be exposed to a virtual learning experience that will help them in addressing some basic problems associated with academic environment.

“The 2019 and 2021 events are designed to accommodate the role of parents and guardians in the development of their children and wards as means to promoting successor generation of Nigerians.

“Meanwhile letters of invitation have gone out to important dignitaries, such as the Chairmen of all the five LGAs within the zone,”Okomanyi revealed.

Other members of the Committee include Hon Abdulmalik Abdullahi of Standard School, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Aliyu Isa, Masa’ud Ogirima, Ruth Oguche and Felicia Olakuwoye all of nursery, primary and secondary schools across the zone.

