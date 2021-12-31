Trans Atlantic Centre, Okene agog for the Yuletide, to Climax with Funfair

By Mohammed Ohida/Reporting from Okene

The newest and serene Park and Garden in Kogi Central, Trans Atlantic Centre was ago with pomp, sounds and sights as it hosted series of events to mark the annual end of year activities that kept the streets and arena busy throughout December.



First in the line up of events was the De Friends Club Annual Family Reunion that brought over 70 friends, families, colleagues and visitors together for a “Thank You” celebration after a successful community development efforts and support to the people of Kogi Central.



The Club which boasts of a several success stories spanning over 25 years has membership spread across the entire length and width of the country.



Another great event, one of Ebira’s best annual outings was The Gentlemen Club popularly known as Old School Picnic.



The old school dance, music and picnic was at its height as it brought together in a unique way, sons and daughters of Ebira descent, coming from far and near, different backgrounds involving professionals, educators and administrators of repute.



The gathering and celebrations which brought people within and outside the great Trans Atlantic Centre had an overflowing number of participants in thousands as the event was climaxed by the outing of a popular masquerade from Obehira, Okengwe that kept the venue agog with jubilating youths, happy parents, friends had a joyful end of year reunion.



Speaking at the venue of both events, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA expressed happiness for a dream come true. He was very glad to see his people coming together in massive numbers to celebrate without any record of sad incident and casualty.



“I am particularly grateful to almighty Allah for making these (events) happen in a Centre I initiated few years ago” He also thanked several Ebira sons and daughters that have been great inspirations to the idea.



The Centre is expected to close the year’s celebration and usher in the new year in a special way with the fourth Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day on January 01.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

