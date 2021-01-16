Trans Atlantic Centre continues to set the pace, promises to get better

By Chimezie Godfrey

The much awaited Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day has come and gone with fun-fare and great expectations.

The event which is the third in series was hosted on January 02 2021 as an annual ritual that brings families, friends and visitors to Okene for an end of year relaxation.

It is a unique opportunity for many fun lovers to meet and celebrate at a serene garden and resort, first of its kind in the district.

This year’s Funfair witnessed mass patronage amidst the traditional festival of Ekuechi and other home calling ceremonies such as end of year get-together, meetings and marriages.

Earlier on December 30th, the Trans Atlantic Centre hosted another huge and crowd gathering Old School Picnic, attended by sons and daughters of Ebira both at home and in the diaspora.

Prominent personalities that graced this year’s events at the Centre include Alh. Abubakar Gamji, Arc. Mumuni Okara and Alh. Abu Imam among others.

Some of the lead hosts of the Old School picnic are Col. Hamza Abdullahi, Prof. Abdullahi Ibrahim and Engr. Lawal Zubair.

Speaking on the just-concluded event, Chief Host and Founder of the Resort, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, restated his commitment to ensuring the annual Funfair will get better with each succeeding year.

He said further that investing in the area of research, Recreation and Community Development is the primary focus of the Centre.

Mr Attah promised that apart from the Annual Funfair, the Centre will host many other pro-people events that will help to build the community and the people.