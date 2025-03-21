Tranquility in Rivers is NASS’ overall interest – Deputy spokesman

The Deputy spokesman for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC-Benue) says the overall interest of the National Assembly is the restoration of tranquility and order in Rivers.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Deputy spokesman for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC-Benue) says the overall interest of the National Assembly is the restoration of tranquility and order in Rivers.

Agbese said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, after the National Assembly ratified the emergency rule declared on Rivers by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Gov. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers House of Assembly for six months and appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as sole administrator.

NAN also recalls that the emergency rule was declared following the lingering political face-off between Fubara and the state assembly, and subsequent threats of violence and protests by some stakeholders in the state.

According to the deputy spokesman, peace and order in the entire country is what is needed to allow good governance to thrive.

Agbese said the national assembly is a “micro-Nigeria” and it will always do its best to ensure peace in the land.

“We cannot deny that the challenges in Rivers need to be fixed; in his wisdom, Mr President intervened and sought the approval of the national assembly to ratify his declaration,” he said.

The deputy spokesman said the house, however, made some amendments to the proclamation, expressing hope that the move would restore peace between both warring parties.

The rep said t the house recommended a committee of eminent Nigerians to mediate between both parties with the view to restoring tranquility.

He said the house also recommended that the emergency rule should be lifted as soon as peace is restored before the expiration of six months.

Agbese urged Nigerians to support the national assembly as well as President Tinubu in finding a lasting solution to the crisis in Rivers. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)