Training schools remain bedrock of army operational successes  – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says divisional training schools are the bedrock of Nigerian Army operational successes and positive attitude of troops.

By Stanley Nwanosike

Oluyede made this known on Tuesday while declaring open the Division Training Officers’ Training Week 2025 at the 82 Division, Enugu.

The COAS was represented by the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sadiq Ndalolo at the training titled “Capacity Development of Division Training Officers’ to Meet Contemporary Challenges in a Joint Environment.”

The COAS commended officers in-charge of divisional training schools for the operational successes witnessed in the previous years as well as the hard work and sacrifice they put to get officers and soldiers fit for various operations.

According to him, training and retraining has become imperative due to the asymmetric nature of the security threats we have in the country today and for the Nigerian Army to move ahead of these challenges.

“The workshop is aimed at providing a veritable platform for Division Training Officers to compare notes and come up with modalities to enhance training in their respective divisions,” he said.

The COAS commended the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for his continuous support to the Army and all its operations to keep the nation and her people safe and secured.

Oluyede said the theme of the workshop was relevant and timely as it would ensure that army mandate on training is maintained.

He tasked General Officer Commanding (GOC) of various divisions on the need to support and ensure optimal functionality of training schools in their divisions.

He said that the Nigerian Army would continue to perform its role professionally in accordance with the details of its mandate.

Earlier, the GOC of 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, said that the workshop would prepare the participants for the next training year putting into consideration lessons learnt from past training activities.

Olatoye noted that the challenges of current time had placed it on the Nigerian Army to ensure constant capacity building among its training schools and training officers.

He thanked the COAS for his approval and support for the workshop and other numerous support to the division in its operations.

The GOC urged the participants to participate fully and take notes so as to be equipped to meet operational challenges in the schools and field of training. (NAN)