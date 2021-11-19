Training, retraining of proprietors, instructors key to addressing crashes— FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says training and retraining of proprietors and instructors of driving schools are key components in addressing road traffic crashes which often times result to injuries and fatalities.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, made the assertion in Asaba on Friday during the 2021 National Workshop for Proprietors and Instructors Training organised for Driving Schools in Nigeria.

The Corps Marshal was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Mrs Amuche Nwaka, at the four-day workshop with theme: “Improved Driver Education a Panacea for Safe Driving Culture in Nigeria”.

According to him, training of drivers from the basics is essential in driving education and achieving road safety.

“The introduction of Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP) in May 2010 was to address the aforementioned challenges to ensure standards and uniformity in driver education/training.

“The issuance of National Drivers Licence has made driving schools proprietors and instructors to play a significant role in training learner drivers to equip them with requisite knowledge for safe driving on roads.

“The Corps has committed so much resources in ensuring Nigeria aligns with global best practices in driving school administration.

“The Corps encourages all players in the industry to abide by the standards guiding the conduct and operation of driving schools,” he said.

The Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Mr Basil Ganagana, commended the efforts of the Corps Marshal for organising the workshop which is aimed at ensuring qualitative driving and safety on Nigerian roads.

“FRSC has recorded great success in monitoring and regulation the driving school industry through drivers training education, this is evident in the reduction of road traffic crashes.

“Through these efforts by FRSC, Nigeria has been recognised by several international road safety organisations and our National Drivers Licence accepted by developing nations and some developed nations.

“My advice is that driving schools operators in Nigeria should maintain high level of integrity and consolidate on the efforts of FRSC,” he said.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Delta State Command, Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, in his welcome address, said that the2021 training is critical to the success of the driving school industry in Nigeria.

“I urge participants to contribute their quota to the success of the programme,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Delta State is hosting participants from the states of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Delta, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa and Rivers. (NAN)

