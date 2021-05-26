Training plane crashes in northern Philippines, pilot killed

 A small training plane crashed off a northern Philippine province on Wednesday, killing the student pilot, authorities said.

Authorities said the Tecnam P-2010 aircraft went at around 11.30 a.m. local on Wednesday offs the coast of Caba town in La Union province.

The Police said the body of the 25-year-old student found at the crash scene.

The Civil Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the aircraft piloted student conducting a solo cross country flight when the accident happened.

Citing the flight plan submitted school, the CAAP said the flight originated from Iba Airport in Zambales province, route to La Union Airport and Lingayen Airport, then back to Iba Airport.

The Philippine Coast Guard and local fisher-folks helped retrieve the pilot’s body and the debris from the crash site. (Xinhua/NAN)

