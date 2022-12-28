Training of ex-agitators crucial to smooth implementation of Amnesty Programme – Ndiomu

By Emmanuel Afonne

Abuja, Dec. 28, 2022 (NAN) The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to continuously train Niger Delta Ex-agitators to enable them build capacity for greater productivity and self reliance.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Thomas Peretu, Special Assistant on Media to the Interim administrator, quoted Ndiomu as saying this while delivering his goodwill message to PAP beneficiaries in Rivers State.

The beneficiaries recently graduated from various vocational training programmes held in three locations in the state.

Ndiomu, who was represented at the graduation ceremonies by Mr Wilfred Musa, Head of Reintegration, identified manpower development as crucial to the successful implementation of the programme.

The amnesty boss commended the graduands for their show of resourcefulness, diligence and commitment to the training organised to equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to take full ownership of their lives beyond the amnesty programme.

“We will continue to explore areas of cooperation and partnership with relevant public and private institutions to meet the training needs of beneficiaries in line with the objectives of the Programme.

“About 500 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme were recently trained in various vocations and crafts, such as agriculture, logistics management, welding and fabrication, oil and gas, oil spill clean up and remediation, among others.

“Also, 110 of them were trained in modern farming techniques at the Krisdera Agro Allied farms in Omoku, Rivers State, while about 200 were trained and got certified at SUNU Logistics Ltd training centre.

“Furthermore, 145 of them obtained basic and advance certificates in Oil spill clean up after being trained at Giolee Global Resources Limited in Port Harcourt,” the statement quoted Ndiomu as saying.

According to him, “since assumption of office in September, 2022, I opened conversations with the heads of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, to seek employment opportunities for ex-agitators who have been trained under the Programme”.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to sustain their Positive disposition to the PAP, and assured them that the Federal Government remains committed to their welfare and wellbeing, promising to keep working towards consolidating on the gains of the amnesty programme.

Other officers of PAP at the event were Mr Freston Akpor, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the interim administrator, and Mr Amazuo Bereprebofa, Head of Call Centre. (NAN)