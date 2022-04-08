Training: NSCDC documents 152 new intakes in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo Command, says it has documented no fewer than 152 new intakes for training in the command.

Adeyinka Ayinla, Assistant Commandant General, Zonal Commander of Zone J, NSCDC, made the disclosure while addressing the new intakes on Friday in Akure.

Ayinla explained that the step was taken after the successful completion of the 2019 recruitment exercise for new intakes into the NSCDC.

According to him, a memo from the national headquarters asked the new intakes to report in their states, hence the Ondo trainees have reported for training.

Ayinla, who commended the NSCDC Commandant General for the successful completion of the recruitment exercise, said that the first phase of the training would prepare the trainees for the second phase at the training college.

“l implore you to be resolute, courageous and committed to all you will be taught.

“This training will lay the foundation for your career with the Corps. Be law abiding and imbibe the spirit of discipline.

“The training is expected to last for 12 weeks and the trainees will receive instructions in areas of induction, ethics, etiquette, parade, rudiments of drills, unarmed combat drills, amongst many others”, he said. (NAN)

