Training key to optimal performance, professionalism – TRADOC commander

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Commander, Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, has called for constant training of officers and soldiers to ensure optimum performance and professionalism.

Aligbe made the call at the closing of the 2023 Combined Mid-Year Courses Appraisal Curriculum Harmonisation Workshop, Research and Development Conference, held in Minna.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations for TRADOC, Lt.-Col. Uba Sani, on Saturday.

He said the event was aimed at building capacity for optimum performance and professionalism in the Nigerian army, in tandem with international best practices.

Aligbe said the conference created an enabling environment for interaction and brainstorming on new ideas that would promote the core mandate of the Army.

He urged the participants to take lessons learnt to their various schools to aid the Nigerian army in its operations.

The commander commended the facilitators, moderators and discussants for bringing their expertise to bear during the event.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for approving logistics for the smooth conduct of the event. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

