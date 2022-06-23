Training, infrastructure key to enhancing personnel performance—COAS

Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has said that training and infrastructure development were key to enhancing the performance of personnel of Nigerian Army.

Yahaya said this on Thursday Benin at the inauguration of projects at the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transportation (NASST) as part of his working visit to the state.

He said theNigerian Army under his leadership was committed to providing befitting infrastructure including, accommodation to, and training and re-training of personnel for efficient service delivery.

He also said that ongoing construction and rehabilitation of facilities across military formations in the country were geared towards achieving the key command agenda of the army.

While appreciating the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST), he said now that NASST had been repositioned the management of the institution should not relent in striving for the best.

He assured of his continued support to the institution in other areas requiring intervention.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Maj.-Gen. Bolaji Salami, Corps Commander, NACST, said the projects reflected the commitment of the COAS to the welfare of military personnel.

Salami said the projects included a 350 seats auditorium, 142 beds male soldiers’ hostel, 20 rooms female student officers hostel, 64 beds female soldiers hostel and the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM).

He explained that the 20-room female student officers hostel was constructed and donated by the Edo Government to the school.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said that the construction and donation of the hostel was the Edo Government modest contribution to the school.

“It is the least we can do for what the army is doing for us in the state”, Obasaki said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

