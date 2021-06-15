Training: EFCC to partner with Nile university

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 reiterated the Commission’s commitment to improving the knowledge and capacity of its officers through training.

He made the disclosure when a delegation from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Osman Nur Aras, paid him a courtesy visit at the Commission’s headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

According to the EFCC boss, “We have always leaned towards acquiring knowledge, which is why our founding fathers, one of the first things they did after taking over was to establish a Training and Research Institute which later metamorphosed into the EFCC Academy.”

The EFCC boss expressed willingness to collaborate with institutions of learning towards achieving the Commission’s set objectives. “We have memorandum of understanding, MoUs with the University of Abuja and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, to roll out postgraduate diplomas, certificate, as well as Master’s degree programmes. We also have MoU with your other neighbor and competitor, Baze University.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Nile University, Professor Osman Nur Aras thanked the EFCC boss for receiving them and informed him that they were at the Commission to explore ways they could assist the fight against corruption through training support to the EFCC. He spoke elaborately on some cutting edge programmes especially at the postgraduate level which he said would suit the career needs of officials of the Commission.

The Vice Chancellor pledged to work hand-in-hand with the commission to make Nigeria better. “We can work together, we can contribute together for a better Nigeria,” he said.