Training: EFCC Partners Discovery Cycle Professionals

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in collaboration with Discovery Cycle Professionals, DCP, recently held a week-long capacity building and institutional strengthening training for officers of the Commission at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

Speaking at the flag off of the programme which commenced on February 21, 2022, the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources and Administration, Bamanga Bello, said the programme designed to sharpen the skills of personnel, is in line with the strategic vision of the Commission.

“I have gone through the training programme and I have seen that it covers issues relating to the Laws that are being implemented by the Commission as listed in Section 7 of the EFCC Act and also in the Commission’s Strategic Plan objective number five on human capacity development and institutional strengthening,” he said

The Commandant, EFCC Academy, Ayo Olowonihi noted that the training was the first to be held after the renovation of the Academy.

While urging the participants to be attentive, Olowonihi reminded them that they were expected to transfer the knowledge gained at the programme to other officers in the Zonal Commands that didn’t have the privilege to be on the course.

The Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Cycle Professionals, DCP, Dr. Iliasu Gashinbaki, a former staff of the Commission, encouraged the participants to be committed to the mandate of the Commission in all they do.

