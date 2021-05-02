Train loaded with water pipes derails in Kaduna

A train loaded water pipes Lagos to Zaria has derailed , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN gathered that no one was injured in the accident which occurred at about 5:50pm on Saturday around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello .

“There was no casualty and no property damaged”, Kaduna State Command Spokesman, ASP Jalige told NAN.

“The train developed some fualts and derailed, it was on transit Lagos to Zaria.

have deployed our operatives to secure the place and protect the pipes,” Jalige added.

Also, Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Corps, Hafiz , described the accident as minor.

“The locomotive (head) derailed while standing, one coach also derailed, while five coaches capsized.

“Some pipes scattered due to the accident. However, patrol teams of Yaki have been deployed for security coverage in the area.

“No life was lost and no one sustained injury.

“The railway Headquarters has been contacted to send their technical team to the scene,” said (NAN)

