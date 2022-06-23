Train Attack: Victims’ families urge FG to speed up rescue process

Family members and relatives of the victims of the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train have urged the Federal Government to speed up the rescue of the remaining hostages.

This call was contained in a press release issued on Thursday, signed by Dr.AbdulFatai Jimoh and Dr Ba’aba Muhammad, Leaders, Relatives of Abuja-Kaduna AK9 Train abducted passengers.

The statement said the swift rescue will complete the joy of all after the recent release of some of the hostages.

Their statement reads: “Today, the 23rd ofJune, 2022 is the 87th day since 63 Nigerians were

abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna AK9 Train attack which left 9 people dead and scores injured.

“Since this dark day of 28th March,2022 only11people out of the abducted citizens have been reunited with their families leaving behind 50 innocent Nigerians in the hands of their abductors underhorrible conditions of living.



“Our hearts were gladdened on Tuesday,21st June, 2022 when Mr.President issued fresh orders to security chiefs to spare no effort in freeing the remaining 50 hostages‘ alive and in the shortest time possible’.Our joy will know no bounds if this presidential directive is given accelerated action that results in a positive outcome.



“It is necessary to restate that our family members still incaptivity are living

under horrendous conditions,many of them are sick with poor medical care

in addition to poor nutrition, environmental hazards and more frighteningly living in perpetual fear of threat to life.These conditions have led to deteriorating health status – both physical and psychological of the hostages and it calls for urgent rescue efforts.

“Family members of these hostages are not left out in this harrowing experience with some already in depression with suicidal thoughts.We cannot wait to see the end of this nightmare.



“While we had expected all the women and children (22 people in total) held hostage to have been released in the first phase of the negotiation with the abductors, we are glad to receive the 11persons now rescued,but our joy will only be complete when all abductees regain their freedom.

“However, we commend the efforts of the Chief of Defense Staff, Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies,the Presidential Committee,Institutions, Organizations and Individuals who collectively worked tirelessly for the success of this first phase of negotiation.

“We learnt that negotiations are on going for the second phase and we hope and pray that this phase will be final phase to bring this sad incident to a joyful closure with the release of the remaining 50 captives and in the shortest time possible.



“We are profoundly grateful to Mr.President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,Federal Republic of Nigeria,President Muhammadu Buhari, the Honourable Speaker,Federal House of Representatives, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon.Bamidele Salam, the Minister

overseeing the Ministry of Transportation,Senator Gbemisola Saraki,Chief of Defense Staff, General Leo Lucky Irabor, Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies, Gentlemen of the Press and all Nigerians who have

contributedband are still contributing in one way or the other to the rescue

efforts of our loved ones incaptivity.”



