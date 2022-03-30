Train attack: DG Nimasa commiserates with KDSG

By Hussaaina Yakubu

Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has commiserated with the Kaduna State government over the recent attacks on a train.



In a condolence message to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, Jimoh expressed shock over the incident and condoled with the government and people of Kaduna state.



He urged people of the state to keep faith with both the State and Federal Governments in their quest to find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the State.



“Good shall always prevail over evil; let us all be vigilant as good citizens and inform relevant security agencies of suspicious activities in and around the State” he added.



He prayed to God to grant the families of those affected by the tragedy, the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

