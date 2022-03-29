Train Attack: Buhari directs immediate implementation of security solution

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line.

He also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay while the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution should also be extended to Lagos to Ibadan railway line.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Spokesman in a statement, said that Buhari gave these directives after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Irabor was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Also in his company were the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo, and the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, in the State House.

The president also charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped.

He also directed that each of the callous terrorists be hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate.

He reiterated his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists.

He urged them to be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom,” he added.

Buhari strongly condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.”

“Like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” he said.

The president commended the Law Enforcement agencies for their prompt response and emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen, Irabor, who spoke with State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president, explained the purpose of their visit to the president.

“We have come to brief the President regarding the unfortunate incident of yesterday, where some criminals, bandits had gone to lay improvised explosive devices on the rail tracks.

“And, a passenger train was demobilised and seven Nigerians were killed, 29 others wounded and some were kidnapped and we are yet to establish the exact number.

“So, we went to the scene this morning, inspected the entire area and gave out instructions on what is to be done and we have come to brief the President on this development,” he said.

According to Irabor, security agencies will build on the lessons they have learnt from the latest incident.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians that the military and other security agencies would not rest on their oars until normalcy is restored.

“The challenge of insecurity is a constant one and so the defence and security agencies need to be on their toes 24/7.

“This is unfortunate and we believe that the lessons out of this are what we need to build upon going forward.

“I can perhaps use this opportunity and reassure the nation that based on the president’s directive, we will take every necessary action, not just to apprehend those behind this dastardly act are not just apprehended but for them to also face justice.

“Going forward, certainly there will be greater security for the nation and I will like to urge everybody to go about their normal duties,” he said. (NAN)

