Train attack, barbaric act- Northern Govs

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors’ Forum, has described the train attack conveying 970 passengers on Monday along Kaduna-Abuja route by terrorists, as ‘babaric and horrifying’.

The forum in a statement by its chairman and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, expressed sorrow and fury over the attack.

The statement was conveyed by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr. Makut Macham, on Tuesday in Jos.

The forum condemned the attack where terrorists reportedly use explosives to blow up Abuja-Kaduna rail track, leaving some passengers killed ,injured and kidnapped.

“The entire Governors and people of the region as well as other Nigerians are distressed over the unfortunate attack on innocent commuters by terrorists, who have demonstrated total disregard for human lives and compassion.

“The forum sympathises with the families of those killed as well as those kidnapped or injured.

“It condemns the terrorist act in totality and commends the armed forces for their quick intervention which prevented further escalation of the incident.

“The northern governors therefore encourage the security forces to intensify their search and rescue efforts in ensuring that those kidnapped are released without further delay and the fleeing terrorists are arrested and brought to justice.

“The forum is working with the federal government and Gov.Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, to ensure that this incident and other recent terrorist attacks on communities in the state are dealt with decisively,”.

The forum also called on Nigerians to support security forces in their investigations and mandate of protecting lives and property through volunteering relevant information about criminal elements in the region and the country.

It said that state governments in the region had made more investments in the security sector in collaboration with the federal government, to boost the capacity of security forces.

The forum also appreciated the compassion demonstrated by Nigerians in the donation of blood to victims currently undergoing medical care in various health facilities. (NAN)

