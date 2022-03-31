Train Attack: APC National Chairman urges Nigerians to unite against terrorists, saboteurs

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has called on Nigerians to unite against terrorists and saboteurs.

The former Nasarawa state governor and Senator representing Nasarawa North said this reacting to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Adamu said now is the time to unite against these enemies of the land and he then mourned the deceased victims of the attack and condoled with their families.

“I strongly condemn this attack. It was brutal and barbaric and it further delineates the extent to which some enemies of the land will go to sabotage the good efforts of the government in making Nigeria safe for all”.

“I wish to call on Nigerians to look beyond this devilish attack. It’s the work of saboteurs, rebellious subjects and enemies of peace. Rather, we must unite against those who seek to destroy civilization and our democracy”.

