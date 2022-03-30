Train attack: APC commiserates with ex-Zamfara deputy governor

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with former deputy governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala and victims of Monday’s terrorists’ attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

This is contained in a statement in Gusau on Wednesday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris.

“The chairman of the party, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, on behalf of the entire APC family in Zamfara, sympathises with the victims of Monday’s unfortunate train attack by terrorists’ while on its way from Abuja to Kaduna.

“The chairman particularly sympathises with the APC chieftain and former deputy governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, who was shot in the leg by the miscreants.

“The party wishes him a quick recovery as he recuperates after undergoing a surgery to remove the bullet.

“It also salutes the courage of the military for moving in on time to save the situation,” he said.

He urged the military to intensify efforts at rescuing passengers suspected to have abducted during the attack and dealing appropriately with the perpetrators.

Idris prayed Allah to bring an end to all forms of criminality in the country.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for restoration of lasting peace in the nation as well provide credible information suspicious movements to security agents for action.(NAN)

