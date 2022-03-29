Train Attack: 8 bodies recovered, 26 injured, ‘several unaccounted for’ – Govt

Kaduna State Government has revealed that eight bodies have so far being recovered following the attack on Kaduna-Abuja train Monday evening.

It was also disclosed that 26 persons were injured during the attack by terrorists. Several passengers remain unaccounted for amid ongoing search.

Confirming the casualty figure in an update Tuesday, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said, “security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.”

Aruwan’s statement reads in part, “The Kaduna State Government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.

“The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

He said investigations were still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of the update.

“Search operations are also being sustained”, Aruwan said.

“Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9”, the statement said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

