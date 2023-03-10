Train accident: NSCDC commiserates with Lagos govt., families

By Bukola Adetoye

Mr Usman Alfadarai, Commandant of Corps (CC) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ), Lagos – State command, has commiserated with the state government and families of persons involved in the Lagos Bus and Train crash of March 9.

Alfadarai also commiserated with the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu and prayed against repeat of such ugly incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the accident occurred, at about 07:20hrs, at PWD bus stop, along Oshodi – Apapa road, Lagos on Thursday morning.

” Victims were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH ) for further proper medical attention and care, shouldered by the Lagos state government.,”

Alfadarai confirmed that the corps, haven heard of the accident, ordered the Disaster and Crisis Management Team of the command to report to the scene.

According to the CC, the team worked in partnership with security agents for rescue operations.

Alfadarai who had visited the scene, assured the good people of the state of timely response to emergency operations.

” NSCDC Lagos command avow its readiness to continue to work assiduously with relevant agencies to avert such occurrences,” he said.

Already, six persons had been confirmed dead by emergency responders, with over 80 persons injured. (NAN)