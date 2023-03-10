Train Accident: Bureau begins investigation , says official

By Oladele Eniola

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has started investigation into the train accident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, of NSIB.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident involved a Nigerian Railway Corporation passenger train and a Lagos State Government staff bus.

The bus was conveying workers to their offices in the Shogunle area of Lagos State when the accident occured.

The NSIB in the statement called for information from the general public.

It stated that such information should inlude pictures, video or recording evidences to assist the bureau in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

It also stated that NSIB could be reached through its website; [email protected] and aibNigeria on its social media platforms.

It stated that the bureau could also be reached on its emergency line: +234-807-709-0909.

NAN reports that NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with investigating transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria.

It aim is to identify the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations to prevent re-occurrence.(NAN)