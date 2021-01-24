Trailer crashes: FRSC Corps Marshal deploys safety engineers to Akungba

Owing to the renewed vigour and rejigged operational strategies the Federal Road Safety Corps embedded into tactical eradication of road traffic crashes in the country, the Corps Marshal , Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has deployed Safety Engineers to Akungba to ascertain the causes and recommend solutions to incessant trailer crashes that have bedevilled that particular route of the highway. This is in addition to an Ambulance rescue point earlier established close to the notorious spot for prompt rescue operations.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the deployment of the personnel came as part of strategic proactive step by the Corps Marshal to mitigate incidences of crashes on the highways, following the fatal multiple crash that killed several passengers with others sustaining various degrees of injuries on Saturday, 23 January, 2021 along Ikare-Owo road by Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba

The Corps Marshal who spoke on the readiness of the Corps to bring road traffic crashes to an end in Nigeria lamented the fatalities recorded in recent times on our roads, promising that the Corps will double its efforts to eradicate crashes, particularly those by articulated vehicles.

While recounting the number of people affected by the multiple crash, he said that the crash which was caused by break failure that resulted in loss of control, involved a Dangote truck, a Suzuki mini bus (XB973KAA) and a Lexus saloon car (KWL 522 AY) conveying a total of 18 passengers comprising of 11 female adults and 7 male adults.

Out of the afforementioned number of persons on board the 3 vehicles, a total of 09 persons comprising of 5 female adults and 3 male adults were killed while a total of 09 persons comprising of 5 female adults and 4 male adults, sustained various injuries.

The FRSC rescue team deposited the remains of 06 of the passengers who got killed at Ikare Specialist Hospital Morgue and took 06 injured for urgent medical attention at the emergency ward of the same hospital. While the rescue team of the Nigeria Police Force deposited 3 dead and 4 injured at Iwaro General Hospital. The entire rescue operations was carried out by a combine efforts of the FRSC, NPF, Big Army, and the DSS.

Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the growing synergy and friendly collaboration of security agencies in Nigeria, as he praised the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Army and the Department of State Services who played a vital role in assisting in the evacuation of the victims and ensuring adequate deployment of men to control traffic around the crash scene.

” With the deployment of these professional and certified safety engineers, I am optimistic that the general factors responsible for road crashes on that route will surely be ascertained, and when that is done, necessary actions will be taking by appropriate agencies” he concluded.