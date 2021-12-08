Trailer Accident: Buhari condoles with parents, relations of Ojodu Grammar School Students

President Buhari has commiserated with parents, and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina,Special to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari condoled with and people of Lagos and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

The President prayed Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

