Tragic Road Accident in Niger State: Minister mourns death of 48 persons

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the loss of 48 persons who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident along Bida-Agaie-Lapai road.

Idris in a statement on Monday expressed deep sorrow over what he described as a terrible incident has shaken the entire Niger State and the nation at large.

He said,”It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State and the families, friends, and loved ones of the 48 persons who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident along Bida-Agaie-Lapai road in Niger state in the early hours of Sunday, September 8, 2024.

“This terrible incident has shaken the entire Niger State and the nation at large and my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected during this painful time. I therefore join the people of Niger State and the whole of Nigeria in mourning this profound loss.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant their families the strength and fortitude to bear this immeasurable loss.”