‎Tragedy in Mokwa: Over 100 Dead as NEMA Leads Rescue, Relief Operations After Devastating Flood

‎More than 100 lives have been lost following a catastrophic flood that struck the Kpege area of Mokwa, Niger State, in the early hours of Thursday. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), leading the search, rescue, and humanitarian response, has confirmed that bodies are still being recovered as emergency operations intensify.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎The flood, described as “unprecedented” by officials, swept through densely populated communities, leaving destruction in its wake. Homes were washed away, families displaced, and livelihoods severely disrupted. According to NEMA’s on-ground assessment, the worst-hit areas include the Unguwan Hausawa and Tiffin Maza neighbourhoods of Mokwa township.



‎



‎“No fewer than 100 bodies have been recovered so far,” said Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Director General of NEMA, during a field assessment on Friday. “We are working around the clock to support search and rescue efforts, provide emergency relief, and ensure that survivors receive adequate care.”



‎



‎NEMA’s response included activating its Minna Operations Office and deploying additional personnel and equipment from Abuja, including a Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance, Rapid Intervention Vehicles, water treatment systems, and extrication tools. The Director of Search and Rescue was also among those deployed to the scene.



‎



‎The Nigerian Red Cross Society, local divers, and community volunteers have joined forces with NEMA and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to rescue trapped individuals and recover victims from submerged areas.



‎



‎“It’s a race against time,” said Auwalu Yusuf, a local volunteer diver. “We’re doing all we can, but the water levels and debris make every minute count.”



‎



‎Injured survivors were treated at nearby health centres and mobile first aid posts, with many now discharged. NEMA has also begun distributing emergency relief materials, including food, household utensils, tents, and clean water from its mobile treatment units.



‎



‎The relief items were officially handed over to Comrade Yakubu Garba, Deputy Governor of Niger State, at the disaster site. Garba praised the swift intervention and commended the Director General for her presence in Mokwa.



‎



‎“NEMA has demonstrated not only professionalism but humanity,” the Deputy Governor said. “Their rapid deployment and support have brought some hope to our grieving people.”



‎



‎Security forces, including the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence Corps, and military Disaster Response Units from Kainji, are ensuring safety and order at the scene, while also assisting in crowd control and logistics.



‎



‎As operations continue, NEMA has warned of potential secondary hazards and urged residents to remain alert. The agency has pledged to conduct a comprehensive post-disaster assessment to guide long-term recovery and reconstruction.



‎



‎“We are not just responding to a crisis,” DG Umar added. “We are laying the groundwork for resilience and rebuilding—this community will not be forgotten.”



‎



‎Members of the public are encouraged to report emergencies or unusual activities to NEMA, SEMA, or local authorities as recovery continues in the flood-ravaged town.



‎



