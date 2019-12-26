Tragedy averted as tanker with PMS crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Wednesday, said that a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed around RCCG Car Park C, near Mowe, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 4.48 am.

Oladele explained that the tanker, with registration number LFA 106 ZX, laden with petroleum product, lost control due to speeding around RCCG Car Park C, near Mowe and crashed into the road barriers on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The sector commander said that two males were involved in the accident, adding however that no life was lost and that nobody sustained injury.

The FRSC boss said that this development had created serious traffic gridlocks on both sections of the expressway.

“The FRSC is managing the situation and has contacted the fire service and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s emergency team to commence trans-loading and removal of the crashed tanker and eventual realignment of the displaced barriers, to restore traffic,” he said.

Oladele advised the travellers going to distant places to seek alternative routes away from the Lagos-Ibadan expressway via the long bridge to Mowe.

This, he said, had become necessary considering the period it could take to trans load the PMS in the crashed vehicle to another empty tanker, remove the crashed vehicle from the ditch, replace the road barriers the crash displaced and eventually restore traffic.

Oladele listed the alternate corridors available to include Victoria Island-Ajah- Ijebu Ode and Lagos-Ota-Itori-Abeokuta expressway.

He appealed to all motorists to note the traffic occurrence and bear with the inconveniences.

The sector commander assured that the FRSC rescue team working with sister traffic and emergency agencies was working assiduously to clear the crash site and restore free flow of traffic. (NAN)