Tragedies: Kogi Gov condoles Lagos, FCT over building collapse, fire incident

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the families of the victims of the building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos, and the families of the victims of the kerosene explosion in Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Bello extended his sympathy to the victims’ families in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, as he prayed God to grant the victims eternal rest.

Bello described both incidents as national tragedies with more than 40 lives lost in the Ikoyi building collapse and death of scores in the Kubwa fire incident.

The governor also commiserated with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate incident in which lives of promising Nigerians were lost.

He also prayed for quick recovery and healing for survivors of the unfortunate incident.

Bello commended the efforts taken so far by the Lagos State Government to get to the root of the unfortunate incident to avoid future occurrence.

The governor urged developers and operators to ensure they use standard materials and hire thorough bred professionals in handling all building constructions, to avoid plunging the country into tragedies caused by building collapse.

He also sympathised with the FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammed Bello, over the Kubwa tragedy. (NAN)

