Trafficking: NIS hands over 2 Niger-bound mothers to NAPTIP in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kebbi Command, has handed over two mothers suspected to have been victims of human trafficking to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Comptroller of the NIS in the state, Mrs Rabi Bashir-Nuhu, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Bashir-Nuhu said the victims, from Edo, were arrested in Kebbi while traveling to Niger via Kebbi when they were arrested by immigration border personnel in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

“The victims, who are mothers aged 31 each, have children; one has one child and the other has three children.

“They have left their children at homes as they were promised domestic job in Niger Republic and have no travelling documents – no visa and no passport.

“We have to apply Pact 10 and 11 of Immigration Act 2015, to intercept them and hand them over to NAPTIP,” she said.

The comptroller reassured that the NIS would not allow any suspicious character or person profiting from human trafficking escape the service drag-net.

The victims, in their confession, confirmed that they were going to Niger Republic, following their sisters’ invitation, who claimed to have secured a job for them.

“I have one boy and two daughters and I am taking this step for myself so as to have a better life for myself and my children,” one of the victims said.

Receiving the victims, the Head of Operation of NAPTIP in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Atiku, said that the agency would undertake proper and thorough investigation into the matter to unravel the perpetrators.

“We thank the NIS for making our job easier and we are going to investigate thoroughly from the victims’ take-off destination, the transporters and people involved, to their trafficking to Niger.

“We are going to rehabilitate and counsel the victims and ensure that they are united with their children,” he said.

Atiku commended the NIS for the collaboration with the agency in the fight against human trafficking in the country.(NAN).

