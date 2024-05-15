Traffickers’ ‘tricks’, low support from public major challenge in drug fight- NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says new drug trafficking methods and low intelligence reporting from the public among others, pose a lot of challenge to the agency in the fight against drugs use.

Mr Kabir Tsukuwa, Commander of Narcotics (CN), NDLEA, FCT Command, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja

Tsakuwa said that the challenges facing the command were numerous adding that some of the drug peddlers were ”pocket” dealers.

”When our operatives go for a raid, the drug peddlers dispose of the drugs they are hiding in their pockets before they are arrested.

”As law enforcement officers, who respect the rights of citizens and the position of Administration of Criminal Justice Act is very clear on this.

“One thing you need to know, is that soon after we raid a place and leave, same peddlers are back again and these are same people you keep seeing.

“Additionally, our officers have come under attack by drug peddlers during raid operations, as the major drug dealers keep under-age to help them sell.

“The use of internet to order or purchase illicit drugs such as marijuana based products like cookies is also most challenging.

“But we have always stepped-up our games in all of these. However, we are working closely with community leaders to address some of these challenges, “he said.

The NDLEA boss said that several arrests have been made as a result of collaborative efforts through intelligence sharing with community leaders.

He added that the achievement recorded so far also resulted from joint operations with other security agencies.

”We shall continue to engage them in our anti-drug operations, “he said.

By Ibironke Ariyo