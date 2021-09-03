Traffic offences: Taskforce, union collaborate to educate commercial bus drivers

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos chapter, have agreed to jointly educate commercial bus drivers on traffic offences in Lagos.

This, they said, would reduce incessant clashes between the taskforce officials and commercial bus drivers who flout traffic rules and regulations in the state.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, confirmed the planned education in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Femi Moliki.

It was issued after a meeting with the State Executives and branch heads of NURTW in Agege on Friday.

The taskforce boss said he was meeting the full leadership of the union as part of steps to bridge the misunderstanding between commercial bus drivers and the agency’s operatives.

He said: “If truly we are to eliminate friction between commercial bus drivers in Lagos State and the enforcement team of Lagos Tasksforce, we must be ready to educate willing union members on what constitutes obstruction, driving against traffic and driving on BRT Lane.

“If this involves engaging other relevant government agencies, it won’t be a wasted effort, if we desire sanity on Lagos roads.

“The agency has created a team not only to monitor its operatives, but also those using the name of Lagos State Taskforce to extort motorists and road users”.

Jejeloye promised more changes in the operations of the agency, assuring that it would all be in the best interest of Lagos State.

The Chairman of NUTRW in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, urged his members to co-operate with the Lagos State Taskforce.

He warned the commercial drivers not to pick commuters at places that were not designated as bus stops.

Akinsanya (A.KA. Olu-Omo) advised his members not to cause obstruction, drive on BRT lanes and to avoid driving against the traffic (one-way).

He urged the branch leaders to put mechanisms in place to ensure that union members were enlightened and that they obey traffic rules and regulations in the state. (NAN)

