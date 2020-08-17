Traffic offences: FRSC convicts 131 in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa

The mobile court of the Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa Zonal command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has convicted 131 motorists for various traffic offences.

The Commanding Officer, Dr Kayode Olagunju also warned motorists to be safety conscious as the ember months approach.

In a tatement by DRC Terry Hoomlong, Olagunju additionally warned motorist to be conscious of increased mobility during the period, which could result to high incidence of road traffic crashes (RTC).

The Zonal Commanding Officer assured that the Command will continue to prosecute erring drivers, “especially those with critical offences such as overloading, dangerous driving, speed limit violations, tyre violations, route violations, use of phone while driving, driving under influence, mechanically deficient vehicle and failure to fix speed limiting devices.”

According to the statement, “A mobile court presided by Hon. Isa Zalla sitting in Pankshin on 23rd July, 2020, convicted 30 offenders arraigned. In Benue, Hon IF Ajim sitting in Makurdi on 30th July and 14th August, 2020 convicted 71 traffic offenders out of 73 arraigned, while in Nasarawa Hon. Gwahimba Vincent, convicted 30 out of 35 offenders arraigned on 14th August, 2020.

“The convicted drivers were jailed for two months with options of fines ranging between N 2,000 and N10,000 in line with the FRSC Establishment act, 2007 and the National Traffic Regulations, 2012.

“The most prevalent offences were overloading/ nonsocial rug lat I in, seat belt,tyre violations and mechanically defective vehicles.

“The Zone is putting in place measures to address traffic situations in the coming ember month,” the statement reads.

Olagunju stated that “road safety is a collective responsibility therefore, the motoring public must also take responsibility to ensure they obey traffic rules and be disciplined for a safe and successful ember month,” he stated.