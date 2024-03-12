Traffic management, control major concern — LASG

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, says traffic management and control has become a major concern for the government.

He said on Tuesday that this was so as a result of loss of man hours due to traffic created during events in the state.

Giwa, according to a statement by Mr Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, said that the government was, however, taking steps to address the situation.He said that the Office of the Special Adviser on Transportation in collaboration with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Safety Commission we’re taking action to tackle the bottlenecks.

`We aim to collaboratively formulate measures that will ensure smooth and efficient management of traffic, while also minimising inconveniences for road users,” he said.Giwa said a special stakeholders parley on transportation safety at event centres, clubs and places of gathering in Lagos was being organised, to deal with the traffic challenge.He said that the gathering, scheduled for Wednesday, in Ikeja, would discuss the existing challenges in traffic management around event centres, among others.Giwa said that the proposed rules and guidelines for engaging LASTMA prior to events would be put on the table.

He also hinted on training programmes by LASTMA for designated staff of event centres on effective traffic management,NAN reports that the state government has over the years battled to resolve traffic challenges around event centres and other such places.In December 2019, LASTMA) informed the public of the necessary steps to take to ease traffic flow in and out of events,avoiding disruption to other commuters.“Henceforth, any commercial event centre, place of worship, night club/lounge, or private property must notify the General Manager of LASTMA in advance, especially, if it is perceived that their property would not accommodate the large numbers of vehicles that may be brought by their guests,” it said in a Dec, 23, 2019 notice.It said that LASTMA authority would be on hand to advise them on what to do rather than allowing the event to further aggravate congestion and obstruct traffic flowThe authority had also warned that indiscriminate parking would attract stiffer penalties.Despite the measures and warnings after the notice, the problem has persisted over the years, causing traffic snarls in such areas.(NAN)