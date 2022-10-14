TRADOC NA: Commander lauds synergy between Nigerian Army, Air Force in Kano

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Stevenson Olabanji has commended the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force in Kano State.

The commendation was handed down at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 455 Base Services Group (BSG) Kano on Thursday when Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Stevenson Olabanji paid a courtesy call to the Commander, 455 BSG Kano, Air Commodore LI Kamat.

General Olabanji expressed appreciation for support rendered to the TRADOC NA team during the preparatory phase of the Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination (CMPPE) 2022 in Kano.

While commending the synergy of efforts between NAF 455 BSG Kano and 3 Brigade NA, he said, ” This cooperation no doubt has enabled the peaceful and secured environment in Kano state, which was instrumental to the decision of the TRADOC in choosing Kano state for the CMPPE 2022″.

Commander TRADOC NA said that this gesture of jointness is in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, which encourages conduct of joint operations among services and other security agencies in defence of Nigeria. He therefore, implored the Commanders to sustain the collaborative efforts in creating a safe and secured environment, especially in view of the forthcoming general elections.

In his response, Air Commodore Kamat thanked the Commander for the visit and guidance.

He assured him that the good working relationship between the two formations will be sustained.

In attendance were Major General JAL Jimoh Chief of Training TRADOC, Brig Gen JO Are Commander 3 Brigade NA, Brig Gen MW Dangana Director Combat Development TRADOC, Col GU Nwamba, Acting Director Examinations, Col MM Dole, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col OA Eneonwo Commander TRADOC Finance and Accounting and Maj MM Garba MA-Commander.

Highpoints of the visit were exchange of souvenirs, signing of visitors’ book and group photograph. The visit was hitch free.

