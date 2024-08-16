TRADOC commanders warn against examination malpractice

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, has cautioned the candidates of the on-going 2024 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) against examination malpractices.

Aligbe, who doubled as the Examination President, gave the warning while addressing the candidates at the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for TRADOC Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, on Friday.

He reminded the candidates of the consequences of examination malpractices, which he said were capable of altering their career progression in the service.

The commander urged the candidates to take maximum advantage of the opportunity at their disposal.

He added that the examination was a major requirement for them to attend the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji or any subscribed staff colleges overseas.

According to him, it is important that they put in the seriousness and determination that will produce the best result.

He said that the examination was not only about writing a test but also an assessment of their present level of proficiency that would determine their capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities.

Aligbe also reminded the candidates that they were on a crucial assignment and their conduct during the Examination could make or mar their career.

According to him, the examination is in tandem with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy which is, “To Transform Nigerian Army into well trained, Equipped and Highly motivated Force towards achieving its Constitutional Responsibilities in a Joint Environment”.

Earlier in his address, the Commander Infantry Corps Centre, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, urged the candidates to put in their best, maintain decorum and discipline to be successful in the examination.

Oluyede reminded them on the need to abide by the rules of the examination and the requirement to maintain highest level of integrity and discipline expected of gentlemen officers.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for giving the centre the opportunity to host the exercise and assured TRADOC commander of the commitment of the officers and soldiers of the centre. (NAN)