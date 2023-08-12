Traditional sports national open championship to kick off in Abuja

By Aderonke Ojo

The Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria says preparations are on top gear to stage a hitch-free second edition of Traditional Sports National Open Championship in Abuja.

The championship, which will feature five African sports – Ayo, Dambe, Abula, Langa and Kokowa – will take place from Aug. 14 to 16 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, ahead of the championship, President of the Federation, Olomo Agbadabina, said it was working day and night to ensure a hitch free championship.

“The federation is ready to stage a befitting championship.

“We are fully prepared and I can tell you that we have provided security and they are on ground.

“ The medical teams is on ground that will help to protect the athletes and spectators and to ensure that there is no security breaches there. I can assure you that the championship will be successful.

“We are expecting over 200 athletes from 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that would grace the tournament,” he said.

The president said that the objective of the championship is to promote the development of the game in Nigeria.

Traditional sports is popular but not competitive in the country and however, we need to create more awareness that will promote the development of the sports in Nigeria.

“ It is expected that we create awareness for the developmental promotion of traditional sports at the grassroots levels.

“We are also using the championship to prepare our athletes for the upcoming “ECOWAS Traditional Wresting” which would be coming up between March and April 2024.

“ This is also intended to collaborate with the three tiers of government to push traditional sports to all Africa games, Commonwealth Games and the ultimate, to Olympic games.

“I sincerely believe that traditional sports will become a household name in Nigeria soon,” he said.

Agbadabina said that he was seeking the support of all well meaning Nigerians to support traditional sports in the country.

“Our main challenge is funding and I am using the medium to appeal to local, government agencies, philanthropists, individual and corporate organizations to help fund some of our programs,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria came third place in the last ECOWAS Traditional Wrestling Championship in 2022 which took place in Niamey, Niger Republic. (NAN)

