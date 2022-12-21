Traditional Rulers, Women, Youths shower awards on Umahi – Official

It was a harvest and Celebration of garlands for Governor David Umahi Tuesday as Ebonyi Traditional rulers, Elders, Women and youths rained titles on him in recognition of his outstanding performances across all sectors of governance in the State.

According to a statement by the governor’s media aide, Chooks Oko, the event was in commemoration of the first batch of the State Merit Award held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

The State Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Chairman, Southeast Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, conferred on the Governor a Chieftaincy title of “Ochendo 1 of Ebonyi”

The youths, through the traditional Rulers, also gave the Governor the title of “Ike Umuokorobia 1 of Africa” while the Elders Council led by its Chairman, Engr Ben Okah bestowed on the Governor

the title of “Ebubedike Ndigbo.” These were climaxed with a certificate of recognition from the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi State branch as “Father of Faith”.

Speaking, Charles Mkpuma who is also the State Chairman of Traditional rulers Council stated that Governor Umahi has made Ebonyi State proud, giving the citizens self worth.

He recalled that the traditional rulers, before Umahi’s Administration, suffered much neglect.

He noted that Umahi’s Administration has elevated the social status of traditional rulers in the State through his various programmes of empowerment, adding that the title was just a token of appreciation for all he has done for the royal fathers.

“If it is possible for the State House of Assembly to extend the tenure of a Governor, we would asked for that to have the Governor continue his good works in the State”, Mkpuma said.

While the youths and the women appreciated the Governor for giving them a pride of place in his administration, the CAN submitted that Governor Umahi’s transformation of the State was beyond the ordinary, but a manifestation of a strong faith in God.

The event also witnessed the display of over 75 national and international awards given to the Governor across sectors for good governance, accountability and excellence. Some of the awards include the best Prudent and Accountable Governor from SFTAS; best Governor in Infrastructure, Agriculture and human capital development.

There were also Sun Newspaper, New Telegraph, and other media Organisations’ Man of the year awards of excellence in various areas of governance for many consecutive years.