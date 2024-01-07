Traditional rulers, top government functionaries, others gear up for Okpe Day

..National Deputy President sets up Okpe Union 94th Anniversary Committees

Some traditional rulers in the South-West and South-South geopolitical zones are gearing up for the 2024 Okpe Union Day in Lagos, Okpe Union Deputy President General, South-West, Engineer Francis Redemi said on Monday.

” The Okpe Union Day is the most significant celebration in Okpe culture “

He also called on the Okpe Union 94th Anniversary Committee to start preparatory work without delay.

“This year’s Okpe Union Day will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2024. The purpose of this day is to spread knowledge about Okpe culture and prevent the extinction of Okpe language. It is also a special day to reflect, set goals and consider how we want to achieve them”

A statement in Lagos by Engineer Francis Redemi entrusted the union’s protocol committee with the job of receiving traditional rulers, top government functionaries and technocrats on Tuesday, May 16, 2024″

“Okpe Union Day is a unique celebration because it is a celebration of our identity as a nation, a day of keeping Okpe tradition alive, a day of union and it’s a day of enlightenment “

The statement shed light on the goals and achievements of the union.

“We have record of which to be proud. Okpe Union Day allows all Okpe born to take pride in their history and tradition, rededicate and recommit themselves to the unity and development of Okpe Kingdom”

The statement also approved committees and list of events for May 14, 15, and 16 in Lagos.

“There will be prayers, President General’s address, music, dance, storytelling, lecture and eating” the statement added.

