Traditional rulers pledge commitment for peaceful poll in 2023

By Zubairu Idris

The Oba Yoruba in Kano State, Alhaji Murtala Alimi-Otisese, has pledged the commitment of traditional leaders in Nigeria to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.



He stated this when he paid a visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Kano State, Prof. Risqua Arabu, in his office on Thursday in Kano.



“The Highnesses of the five Emirate Councils in Kano State, under the Chairmanship of his Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, the Emir of Kano, have set the pace for peace to prevail before, during and after the elections.

“We are committed for relentless efforts toward achieving this noble objective of peace in Kano and Nigeria at large,” he said.



Alimi-Otisese called on Nigerians to be committed to ensuring that they come out en masse to exercise their franchise to achieve a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

“We fully support the need for implementation of the law against defaulters,” he said.



The Oba said that the visit was to expressed his solidarity for the commission toward deepening the democratic processes in the country.

“As custodians of culture and traditions, we should not only be heard, but also be seen at this critical juncture of our national life.

“While commending INEC and Nigerians for the peaceful Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), that has just ended.



“I urge us all to vigorously sustain the seal in ensuring that the next stage, which is, collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) is pursued, please go out en masse to collect your PVCs,” he said.

Alimi-Otisese further urged Nigerians to ensure that they go out and cast their votes during the 2023 general elections.

“Ensure that your vote counts in every peaceful manner, as peace is indeed, the pillar of development and we must keep working to sustain the peace,” he said

Responding, Arabu, said that INEC was ever ready to join hands with traditional rulers to ensure peace before, during and after the election.

Represented by the administrative secretary, Alhaji Garba Lawan, he urged the traditional rulers to assist in mobilising the people to collect their PVCs, ahead of 2023 poll.

He said that the commission has put in place measures to ensure a hitch free election in 2023.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

