Traditional rulers, Kogi residents laud Yahaya Bello over projects

The traditional rulers and residents of the Central Senatorial District of Kogi have commended Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) for his giant strides in the execution of legacy projects across the zone.

They gave the commendation when the Forum of Special Advisers (SAs) to the Governor, on inspection tour to some key projects in the district on Wednesday, tagged: ”GYB Legacy Projects’ Tour”.

The first port of call by the forum was the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Adavi Local Governments Area of the state.

The Forum’s Chairman, Hon. Usman Ochidi, who doubles as the SA to the Governor on Project Monitoring, said the tour was to inspect and showcase the GYB Legacy projects across the three senatorial districts including both the completed and ongoing projects in the state.

He added that the objective was to promote and publicise those legacy projects to let the world be aware of the unmatchable achievements of the governor in all sectors of the state’s economy,

Ochidi emphasised that the governor was more than capable of doing more at the national level when he become the President of Nigeria come 2023.

”We want to tell the world that we have a detribalised candidate, who is less than 50 years and has what it takes to rule this country.

”We have a governor who believes in infrastructure development and security of lives and property; a governor that match his word with action”, Ochidi said.

Responding, the CUSTECH’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Salawu Sadiku, appreciated the forum for the initiative, describing the governor’s achievement in education sector as ‘unprecedented’.

Sadiku noted that the governor through the establishment of CUSTECH had been able to solve the challenges Kogi students were facing in securing admission to study science and engineering courses in other universities.

He said that the governor had been moving in the ”speed of the spirit” ever since the university got approval from the National University Commission (NUC) on Dec. 17, 2020.

The VC added that the university had gotten approval to offer 11 courses and currently had over 240 students who had completed first semester and presently in second semester.

He, therefore, commended the governor for his total commitment to the infrastructural development of the university that would make it to compete favorably with any university in the world.

”We want you to convey our highest regards to His Excellency and his team, who are indefatigable in ensuring that the university is not only a reality but it will be able to compete favorably with any other university in the world in no distant time,” he said

A student of Statistics, CUSTECH, Yusuf Abdulrahman, thanked the governor for taking education to the next level in the state, and pray God to grant him perfect health to continue the good work.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Dr Gabriel Ottah, described the speed of infrastructural development at CUSTECH as amazing courtesy the governor.

”It shows clearly that the governor is doing wonderfully and needs the support of everybody; if the governor could do it in Kogi State he can do it for Nigeria,” Ottah said.

The forum also paid courtesy visits to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alh. Ado Ibrahim; the Chairman Okene Local Government Area, Mallam Abubakar Yusuf and the Adeika of Eika, the Chairman Traditional Council of Okehi, Mallam Abubakar Jatto.

The Ohinoyi commended the forum for the initiative to promote the good works of the governor across the state, saying he had done well in all sectors particularly in infrastructure and security.

The paramount ruler noted that he had prayed for an Ebira person to become governor of the state in his lifetime while on the throne and God answered his prayer.

The royal father assured the forum of his continuous prayer for the governor as he aspired to become the president and prayed it would happen in his lifetime.

The Chairman of Okene LGA, Hon. Abubakar Yusuf, said the governor since he assumed office, had done greatly in curbing the high rate of insecurity that bedeviled the state in the past.

Yusuf emphasised that the achievements of the governor in the area of security could never be described by anyone, especially in Okene and across the state.

On his part, the Adeika of Eika, HRH Abubakar Jatto, also commended the governor for his tremendous achievements in Okehi and other LGAs of Kogi central especially in roads, infrastructures and security.

The monarch prayed that God would grant the governor the grace to become the president of Nigeria, saying he would perform greatly.

Other projects visited include: ongoing construction of Ultramodern Reference Hospital, Okene, newly built palace of Ohinoyi; renovated and constructed projects at College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede, Okehi; and many rehabilitated and constructed roads in Okene, Adavi and Okehi LGAs.

Some residents, Aisha Muritala, Mariam Shaibu, and Ojo Obeiba, all commended the governor for rehabilitating many of their roads, and pray God to bless and make him president.

According to them, the roads were very terrible before but thanked God that His Excellency had rehabilitated the roads and we were very happy. (NAN)

