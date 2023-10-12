Traditional rulers call for unity, for betterment of Nigeria

…As they celebrate with King Dr. Edmund Dakoru at his 80th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

Traditional rulers across the country on Thursday in Abuja have called for unity, and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians for the betterment of the country.

They made the call during the 80th birthday celebration of

His Majesty, King Dr. Edmund Dakoru,

the Treaty King of the Brass People, Mingi XII, Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

The Royal Fathers who lauded the outstanding qualities and patriotism exhibited by the celebrant, and the friendship which he cultivated and maintained across the various tribes and culture in Nigeria, stressed the need for unity among Nigerians.

Delivering the opening remark at the occasion, the Chairman of the occasion, King Jaja of Opobo, Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja described King Dakoru as a dependable friend.

“Our celebrant is a friend we can depend on. He is a man who has achieved within 80 years of his life so much for his Nembe Kingdom, for Nigeria, and for the world.

“I met him when I turned 70 and since then there has never been any celebration without me seeing his presence. He knows how to cultivate friendship. He is a very dependable ally who you can take to places and depend on him.

“He is a gentleman, and a scholar of his own calibre. He is still looking good and we are all very happy.

“So let me officially, on behalf of all of us of the octagenarians welcome you to the class of eight years. You are welcome and we hope you carry this banner and we pray that God gives you the strength and continues energy to continue to do what you are doing, serving your kingdom, serving your state and serving Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. (Dr) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar who was the Royal Father of the Day, in his remarks described the celebrant as “Young Mutum” saying that because at 80 he is still young.

The Sultan noted that the presence of traditional rulers across the country signify the unity of the traditional institution as well as that of the country.

“Today by the grace of the Almighty we were here in this form to felicitate with one of us, one of our friends, the one I call “community of the world”. Not just for attaining the age of 80, but for being able to gather all of us in this one room from various destinations of this country.

“Today, the physical presence of all of us in this hall tells us who the celebrant was or had been and still who he is.

“What we are seeing from the rest of us here is the biggest contribution we can give to the lifting of this country to greater heights.

“We are not here just to celebrate only, we are here to show that the unity of the institution is reliable and cannot be thwarted by anybody. We are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians.

“He is a man of many parts. He is a man who we are so proud of as one of the leaders in this country, honest and upright who has moved and gone around the world in his career. And has worked for us in Nigeria, so we wish you the very best.

“We thank the Almighty for making us be part of history, part of this gathering, and I wish him eighty more years on earth.”

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife described the celebrant as a natural courage builder, traditional ruler per-excellence with a touch of class and professionalism.

“I want to thank God Almighty for your life. You are truly a unifier.

“I want to thank God Almighty for your life on behalf of all of us. And I want you to please do me a favor. Just stand up, look to your left, look to your right, and look to the back from where you are majestically seated.

“Please, you are the celebrant of today, from your left you will see prominent and royal parties from the eastern part of this country, from the southern part of this country, from the northern part of this country, from the western part of this country. That you are truly a unifier. Please, can you just stand on and waive to your other colleagues to show appreciation?

“They left all their kingdoms. They left all their kingdoms to give you this honor, to celebrate you. This is Nigeria! This is Nigeria!

“Our politicians will go and they will come, we traditional rulers, we usually remain on the seat of our problems.

“We should be doing it from time to time. They left their kingdoms to honor you because of who you are, because of what you stand for, because of what you do, very selfless in your approach.

“Anytime we are having our traditional rulers meeting, the council meeting, you are always there. You are always contributing. You are always very, very supportive. On this note, this is the only way we can show appreciation to you.

“We are all here. We came by ourselves all the way to Abuja. This is the rallying point.

“We are all very proud of you. We do not have any country. We do not have anywhere to go to the world. This is our country. We traditional rulers should use initiatives like this, platforms like this to send messages even to generation yet unborn, that in unity we stand, togetherness of our country is what you are seeing.

“Different class of culture, different class of tradition, and different tribes all coming together for the betterment of our country.

“On this note, Your Majesty, whatever you’re doing deserve this keep doing it. Whatever you’re doing for this honor, keep doing it. Whatever you’re doing for this admiration, keep doing it. You have seen it all. You have actually led the petroleum sector of our dear country.

“You have even represented us globally. You have actually been there before the final destiny called to be the traditional ruler. We are celebrating 80 years for you today. You came to me in the hotel yesterday night. I said how did you make it? You said it is our ancestors that is giving you the energy that you will come and greet me in my Kingdom when you’re almost 160 years old. And that’s my prayer. God will continue to give you a long life, energy, vigor, and vitality. God bless you and God bless all the works of your hands,” he prayed.

A book on the biography of the celebrant was unveiled, and was reviewed by Prof. Sylvester Odion Akaine- Professor of Political Science, Lagos State University.

Dignitaries at this auspicious occasion include, the Attah of Igala, Sultan of Sokoto, Former Governor of Rivers State Rufus Ada George, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most. Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh, Governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Duoye Diri (Represented), among many other dignitaries.

