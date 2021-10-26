Traditional ruler urges Yobe Govt to provide funds to check fake drugs

The Emir of Fune in Yobe, Alhaji Saleh Idriss, has called on the State Government to provide adequate funding for the Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency to fight against fake and counterfeit drugs.

Idriss made the call when the Executive Secretary of the agency, Abdulaziz Muhammad, paid him a courtesy visit in Fune on Tuesday.

He said the sale and use of counterfeit drugs, poses a serious health risk to people in his domain and other parts of the state.

He also called on the State Assembly to create an enabling environment for the agency to take up additional role of curbing circulation of fake drugs.

“My plea is for the assembly to make laws that will empower this agency to fight the use of substandard drugs.

“ On the other hand, the state government should provide adequate funding to the agency to execute its mandate,” he said.

The emir thanked the agency and the state Ministry of Health for the 24-hours effective medical services rendered by health centres in his domain.

In his remarks, Muhammad said he was at the palace to sensitise the emir on activities of the agency which was established by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni in 2019.

He said agency is mandated to procure drugs and medical consumables and distribute same to health centres across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary called on the emir to educate his subject on effective utilisation of health facilities and medical consumables in the area.(NAN)

