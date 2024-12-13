Traditional ruler urges subjects to shun petition writing

The paramount ruler of Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, (HRM), Dr. John Elaigwu has advised Idoma sons and daughters to shun petition writing and pull down

The paramount ruler of Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, (HRM), Dr. John Elaigwu has advised Idoma sons and daughters to shun petition writing and pull down syndrome against one another.

The Och’Idoma gave the advice when the officials of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) led by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Abah visited him on Friday in Otukpo.

Elaigwu expressed concern on the recent happenings in the University which he described as unfortunate, emphasising on the need to respect constituted authorities in the land.

He said that leadership comes from God and He gives it to whoever he chooses at his appointed time, saying that all the petitions and counter petitions against FUHSO leadership were unnecessary.

The traditional ruler urged all Idoma people to exhibit true love, peace and unity towards one another to make Idoma land a development hub for all.

The Och’Idoma while congratulating the new leadership of the university, said that as the first Federal Government-owned University of Health Sciences in Nigeria, situated in Idoma land, must be guarded jealously by all to serve its original purpose.

He challenged the management under the new leadership to build on the good foundation already laid by the foremost leaders of the university.

Elaigwu encouraged members of the management team of the school to put in their best to make the future of the university great.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor said the visit was to pay homage and seek his blessings, particularly, during the transition of the University.

Abah said that he was nominated as the acting vice chancellor following the retirement of the pioneer Vice Chancellor, Prof. Innocent Ujah.

NAN reports that Abah was nominated on Nov 28, by the Senate of the University.

Abah further said his nomination was subsequently approved and he was issued appointment letter on the Nov. 29 by the second Governing Council of FUHSO.

He thanked the traditional ruler for the peace in his domain and the good working relationship between the Palace and the University, and promised to build on the legacy.

Abah said that there is no alternative to peace and progress of the University.

He assured that the new mantra of his administration is “FUHSO FIRST” as the University would come first before his personal interest.(NAN)