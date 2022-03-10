Traditional ruler urges LASG to install CCTVs on BRT buses

By Idris Olukoya

Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, the Aladeshonyin of Odo-Noforija in Epe Division, Lagos State, has urged the state government to install Close-circuit Television (CCT) on its BRT buses and all areas prone to crimes.

Ogunlaja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Odo-Noforija on Thursday, that the video surveillance will checkmate the unruly activities of bus drivers and hoodlums.

He said that the development would help to regulate their activities and ensure the security of the populace.

He added that there was need to install tracker on all BRT buses to boost security of passengers.

The traditional ruler recalled that the recent killing of a girl who boarded a BRT bus would have gone unnoticed, if she had not engaged in a video call with her brother.

“So many evil things are happening around the world, in the local communities and across the nation. We all need to be security conscious to fight against criminalities in the country.

“All institutions are vulnerable, hence, there is a need to improve security surveillance across the country.

“Election is drawing closer, people are planning different things everyday, government security agencies and local vigilantes should brace up in their patrol and operations, ” he said.

Ogunlaja said government should punish anyone who violated the law and protect communities from criminals.

The traditional ruler appealed to the youths to avoid being used to disrupt peace in their communities or engaging in other criminal acts during the forthcoming general election.

“Anyone found engaging in such act will go to jail, therefore, avoid being used for violence and hooliganism,” he said.(NAN).

