Traditional ruler urges Kaduna State govt. to rehabilitate village school

Malam Lawal Umar, traditional ruler of Kauran Wali in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday called on the state government to rehabilitate the main primary school in the village.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, Umar commended the state government for rehabilitating schools across the state.

“We are far from the state government and closer to the local government but it seems like this work cannot be done by the local government because the school has been in a sorry state for two years.

“Our children cannot learn when it rains because the roofs leak and we need our children to go to school so that they can acquire the education some of us were not privileged to get,’’ he said.

The traditional rule also said since the people of Kauran Wali are predominantly farmers, they needed fertilisers at subsidised rate to improve farming activities.

He expressed concern over the dilapidated state of roads linking the village to major towns, saying that farmers found it difficult to transport their produce to markets.

He explained that members of the community are peace loving and have no record of criminal activity.

Umar added that a local vigilance group keeps the community safe from criminals. (NAN)

