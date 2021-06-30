Traditional ruler urges Ekiti Govt to boost IGR through tax holiday

June 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 To woo new investors,  Oba George Akande, the Olusi of Usi Ekiti  has urged the Ekiti State Government to grant tax holiday incentives.

This, he said,  was important in the State’s continued  drive to boost it’s Internally Generated Revenue(IGR).

The traditional  said this the Olusi annual lecture held the University of Ibadan, Ibadan in Our State. 

This is contained in  a statement issued by  Mr Sunday Olajide, the spokesman for the traditional and made available  to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday.

The traditional  leader  noted that generating more IGR through increase in taxes from few companies operating in the state could be counter productive.

Akande decried  what he described as the abysmally poor performance of Ekiti’s IGR when compared to other of the federation.

According to him, Lagos State which  is the state with the highest IGR profile in the country is not achieving  the feat through the efforts of the residents of state alone.

“While we have many sons and daughters from Ekiti  contributing so much to Lagos State’s IGR, some of these indigenes have never paid a dime into the coffers of Ekiti State and we don’t have high tax- paying companies in the state.”

According to him, Ekiti State ranks among the lowest in remittances to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) because over 90 percent of businesses owned by Ekiti sons and daughters are registered outside Ekiti.

He advised Ekiti investors to change their  companies’ registered addresses the Corporate Affairs Comission( CAC)  to reflect their  local addresses in Ekiti.

This, he said,  would boost the state’s returns with the FIRS.

“If we all change our registered business addresses to Ekiti State, tax returns from such enterprises  will be filed , and credited to the Ekiti State office of  the FIRS.

“This will a long to boost the state’s rating in the Federal Government’s books, help in  the allocation of facilities and other Foreign Investment (FDI) opportunities into the country and Ekiti State.”

He, however, said that to tackle unemployment, youths should be reoriented to accept the reality that the acquisition of academic  certificates alone does not mean they must work in a particular sector of the nation’s economy.

He emphasised that youths must be ready to vocational skills aside their educational pursuits.

He also  urged the business communities and the wealthy in the society  to assist the academia in funding  research works that would help the nation’s economy to grow.

“Universities will  not be able to fund research works on their own because research and development are gulping ventures,” the monarch said.

According to him, the government is the driver of the nation’s economy. 

He advised the government to also enact policies  that are pro-business to attract credible investors for the good of all.

He said that the  nation’s environment should be made more conducive for businesses to thrive.

The traditional added that the government  should  always discourage the  penchant for backdating implementation of policies.

He said that such could have financial implications,  distort projection of investors  and  serve as  disincentives to the system.


Speaking earlier,  the guest lecturer,  Prof. Ayodeji Oluleye, charged  the government to jump start the nation’s economy from the grass roots by providing them with necessary infrastructure.

He said that government should concentrate more of its attentions in encouraging entrepreneurs to establish their factories in the rural communities.

Oluleye said that such policy should be the for the development of   nation’s economy.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,