The ‘Zhe Migili’ of Migili nation in Nasarawa State, Dr Ayuba Audu, has called on parents and guardians to educate their children for self development and nation building.

Audu made the appeal on Friday while addressing Migili people resident in Burai community, Awe Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler said that the importance of education to societal development cannot be overemphasised, stressing the need for parents to see education as the best legacy they could leave for their children.

Audu said no nation or society would achieve meaningful progress and development without sound education.

”I urge you to send your children to school as it is a legacy to liberate our children in the future,” he said.

He said the visit was aimed at interacting with the people on the need to continue to live in peace with their neigbours.

”You are urged to continue to live in peace, tolerate one another and be your brother’s keepers for development to thrive,” he said.

He enjoined them and other communities across the state to support government policies and programmes to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Responding, Mr Abdullahi Mohammed, the District Head of Burai community, appreciated the monarch for the visit and called for its sustenance.

He pledged his people’s readiness to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for the overall development of the community, the state and the country at large.

The district head also assured of the community’s determination to support the state government policies in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

